Ameren Corp (AEE) Stake Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 216.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $133,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $152,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of AEE opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $66.11.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

