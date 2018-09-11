Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Insider George Laplante Sells 8,011 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) insider George Laplante sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $309,304.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,996.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 18th, George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $120,550.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.27 million. equities research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ambarella by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Dougherty & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

