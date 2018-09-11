Alta Capital Management LLC Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,881.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,740 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% in the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $156.22 and a 52-week high of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.