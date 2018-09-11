Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.04. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

