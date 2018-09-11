Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $420,000 Position in Corium International Inc (CORI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Corium International by 115.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corium International by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Corium International by 127.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Corium International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corium International by 1,746.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corium International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Corium International stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Corium International Inc has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 276.89% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. research analysts anticipate that Corium International Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Parminder Singh sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $28,228.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Sarret sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,120.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,275. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

