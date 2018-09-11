Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of AOBC opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.90.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%. sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Brust purchased 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

