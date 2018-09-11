Allstate Corp Sells 292,222 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 117,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

IVV stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.73 and a fifty-two week high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

