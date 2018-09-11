Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 256.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up about 1.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Allergan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

