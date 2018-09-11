Algebris UK Ltd Has $24.58 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 2.5% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,600. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of PFG opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

