Algebris UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 315,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 0.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,408,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,114,000 after buying an additional 117,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,362,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,301,000 after buying an additional 1,062,218 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,875,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after buying an additional 2,658,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,120,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,250,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “$29.19” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.