AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Insider Sells $9,501,327.36 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $9,501,327.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.90%. The company had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.72 million. equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.