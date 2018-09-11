Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 248,613 Shares of Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248,613 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Sigma Designs worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Designs during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sigma Designs during the first quarter worth about $129,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Designs during the first quarter worth about $222,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sigma Designs during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Designs by 20.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

SIGM stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Sigma Designs Inc has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $6.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

