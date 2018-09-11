Alambic Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ascena Retail Group worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 320,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 128,774 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,306,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

