Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $695,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 81.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,454 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 33.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.40 million. analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

