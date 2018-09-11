Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 23,197 Shares of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of CubeSmart worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 733,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

CUBE opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

