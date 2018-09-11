Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 137,842 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,842 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 5.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Prologis worth $90,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 897,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 927,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,957,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $443,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,268.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $2,689,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.