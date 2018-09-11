Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006404 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

