Acushnet (GOLF) Given Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acushnet earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7524362978715 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GOLF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Acushnet had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $478.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.42 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.