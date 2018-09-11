Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,140,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $479,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,766,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,235,000 after acquiring an additional 292,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter.

AYI opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

