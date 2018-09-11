Access National (ANCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Access National in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Access National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Access National in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $579.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. Access National has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Access National had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.06%. research analysts expect that Access National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Access National by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Access National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Access National by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Access National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Access National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

