ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

ACAD opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 223,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 662.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 574,577 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

