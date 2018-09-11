AC3 (AC3) Trading 36.3% Lower This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $57,734.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001651 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,209,732 coins and its circulating supply is 68,833,424 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

