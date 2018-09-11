Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $121,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,389 shares of company stock worth $5,995,012 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

