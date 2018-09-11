AAR (AIR) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. AAR has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Regan sold 24,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,147,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $553,731.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,594,811.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AAR by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11,341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 692,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

