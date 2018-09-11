4,127 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.