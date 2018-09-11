38,385 Shares in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in First Hawaiian by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Hawaiian by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.