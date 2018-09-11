36,469 Shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 940.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.33 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,087.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,292,858. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

