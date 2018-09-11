$3.40 EPS Expected for IBM Common Stock (IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IBM Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $3.31. IBM Common Stock posted earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $13.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM Common Stock.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura began coverage on IBM Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IBM Common Stock from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IBM Common Stock from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$149.24” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.52.

IBM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,362. IBM Common Stock has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. IBM Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other IBM Common Stock news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,557.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in IBM Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

