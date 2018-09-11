$3.40 EPS Expected for IBM Common Stock (IBM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IBM Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $3.31. IBM Common Stock posted earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $13.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM Common Stock.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura began coverage on IBM Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IBM Common Stock from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IBM Common Stock from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$149.24” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.52.

IBM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,362. IBM Common Stock has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. IBM Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other IBM Common Stock news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,557.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in IBM Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of IBM Common Stock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About IBM Common Stock

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM Common Stock (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply