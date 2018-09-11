$294.87 Million in Sales Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will post $294.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. InnerWorkings posted sales of $288.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on INWK shares. ValuEngine lowered InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research downgraded InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart acquired 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $52,516.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 653,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 13.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 27.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.03.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

