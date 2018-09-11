23,949 Shares in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Acquired by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 116.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 36.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 15.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

SFLY stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 435 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $32,068.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $92,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,663,324.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,479.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,883 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,677 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.