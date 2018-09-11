19,578 Shares in Avangrid Inc (AGR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 601.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $180,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.04. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Avangrid from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

