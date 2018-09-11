145,577 Shares in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.46. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.33 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

