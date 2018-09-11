14,552 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Purchased by Cynosure Advisors LLC

Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 715,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.