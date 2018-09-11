13,855 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.