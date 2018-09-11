1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PIH has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

1347 Property Insurance stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

