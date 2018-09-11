133,062 Shares in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Purchased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,627.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,809,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,140.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,904. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.