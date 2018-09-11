103,985 Shares in Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Acquired by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfenex by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pfenex by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfenex by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 99,109 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.