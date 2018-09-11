$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 300,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.