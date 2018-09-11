$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 300,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GPK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.