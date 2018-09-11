$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

NYSE MRK opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.