$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,120,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,897,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,251,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,659,000 after buying an additional 147,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after buying an additional 4,772,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,274,000 after buying an additional 340,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

