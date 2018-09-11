$0.09 EPS Expected for WPX Energy Inc (WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. WPX Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.
On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.
WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.
About WPX Energy
WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.