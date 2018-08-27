Zurcoin (ZUR) Market Cap Hits $88,262.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Zurcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Zurcoin has a market cap of $88,262.00 and $0.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

