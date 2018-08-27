Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We rate ZBH shares Overweight and have a 12-month price target of $150. ZBH has started a new era with recently hired the CEO of 10 years resigned in July. Under the new CEO near-term challenges persist, but we would expect the company to benefit from Hanson’s broader medtech background. ZBH is the least expensive large-cap medtech stock on a P/E basis, currently trading at a discount to the S&P. We believe the risk/reward is attractive at these levels and think there could be significant upside to shares if ZBH posts a couple of quarters of accelerating growth.””

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,068 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9,443.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

