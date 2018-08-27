Zayo Group (ZAYO) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. William Blair also issued estimates for Zayo Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

ZAYO stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Zayo Group has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,417 shares in the company, valued at $904,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $9,999,220.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,746,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

