Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Sell

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty lagged the industry in the last three months backed by its soft margins trend. The company has been witnessing soft operating margins for a while now due to higher expenses. Notably, the company has been reporting operating margin declines for the past three quarters owing to increased SG&A expenses. Further, it expects the soft operating margin trend to continue in fiscal 2018, which might also hurt its profitability. Also, estimates have been witnessing downward revisions lately. However, the company reverted to its more than three-year long positive earnings trend in first-quarter fiscal 2018, after a miss in the preceding quarter. Also, it delivered a sales beat in 16 of the last 18 quarters. The company has been gaining from enhanced market share gains, solid marketing and store-growth initiatives, comps growth, impressive e-commerce improvement and continued progress on salon operations, which are aiding the results.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $244.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.65. 7,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,673. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.83, for a total value of $2,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

