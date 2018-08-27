Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Ltd (INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Infosys reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

INFY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,146. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 269.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

