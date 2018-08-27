Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Acacia Communications reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIA. Bank of America lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,688 shares of company stock worth $258,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after buying an additional 1,398,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 556,674 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,055 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 473,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,869. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

