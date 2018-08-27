Yintech Investment (YIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

YIN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.45. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.77%. equities research analysts expect that Yintech Investment will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.