Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) Insider Andrew Evans Sells 8,000 Shares

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) insider Andrew Evans sold 8,000 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.25), for a total value of £39,120 ($50,006.39).

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.26) on Monday. Wynnstay Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 4.41 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Retail segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

