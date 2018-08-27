WPX Energy (WPX) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WPX Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.9887172172808 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

WPX opened at $18.99 on Monday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

